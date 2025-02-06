Bank of England set to cut interest rate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Bank of England was widely expected to cut its key interest rate on Thursday to help support weak British growth even if UK inflation stays elevated.

At its first rate meeting of the year, the BoE is forecast to reduce borrowing costs by a quarter point to 4.

50 percent according to analysts' consensus forecast.

"The BoE is likely to justify the move, even though inflation remains above (bank) target, due to a sluggish economy and a softening in the labour market in recent months," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB trading group.