Bank Of England Set To Cut Interest Rate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 09:34 PM
The Bank of England was widely expected to cut its key interest rate on Thursday to help support weak British growth even if UK inflation stays elevated
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Bank of England was widely expected to cut its key interest rate on Thursday to help support weak British growth even if UK inflation stays elevated.
At its first rate meeting of the year, the BoE is forecast to reduce borrowing costs by a quarter point to 4.
50 percent according to analysts' consensus forecast.
"The BoE is likely to justify the move, even though inflation remains above (bank) target, due to a sluggish economy and a softening in the labour market in recent months," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB trading group.
Recent Stories
ALA 10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology
UAE Chambers discuss role of SMEs with South Africa
University of Sharjah hosts C2R Second General Assembly
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rahman visits Polio transit poi ..
Aurat March to proceed on Feb 12, LHC informed
SAU hosts second Thar cultural festival to promote heritage, tourism and sustain ..
KP Labour minister visits Hazara, orders immediate action on workers' issues
Powerplay store to provide int’l-standard equipment to athletes: Jahangir Khan
Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unwavering support in freedom strugg ..
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change
More Stories From Business
-
Global stocks climb as trade fears ease29 minutes ago
-
Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US customs rules30 minutes ago
-
6 BFCs in Punjab promoting economic activities: Chaudhry Shafay2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.04 billion55 minutes ago
-
IWCCI to hold ‘Islamabad Eid Gala’, Colorful celebration to attract businesses, families3 hours ago
-
FWCCI founding president urges US govt to extend women empowerment programme3 hours ago
-
Somalia wants bilateral trade agreements with Pakistan38 minutes ago
-
President ICCI urges to reduce cost of ‘Doing Business'4 hours ago
-
Global stocks rise on easing trade fears, company earnings24 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,634 more points24 minutes ago
-
KPT&GSC will soon start supplying cheap electricity5 hours ago
-
Pak- KSA discuss economic cooperation at ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition in Jeddah5 hours ago