Bank Of England To Hold Rate Despite Slowing Inflation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:21 PM
The Bank of England is widely expected to keep its main interest rate at a 16-year high Thursday, rejecting a cut as inflation remains well above target despite recent slowing
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Bank of England is widely expected to keep its main interest rate at a 16-year high Thursday, rejecting a cut as inflation remains well above target despite recent slowing.
Analysts predict that the BoE will keep borrowing costs at 5.
25 percent, one day after official data showed UK annual inflation slowing to its lowest rate since September 2021.
In a busy week for central banks, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday held US interest rates steady, but left open the door to three interest rate cuts before the end of the year.
Market watchers are forecasting the Fed and European Central Bank to start cutting rates in June, while the outlook for the BoE appears less clear, with a first reduction seen possibly as late as August.
Recent Stories
SC issues written order regarding permission to candidate for election
IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme
WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters
Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%
Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons
DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM
Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence
KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education
India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chin ..
296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI
Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day
More Stories From Business
-
Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%8 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM18 minutes ago
-
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed35 minutes ago
-
SCCI plans conference to highlight business, unemployment issues in KP56 minutes ago
-
Export enhancement a top government priority: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Switzerland kickstarts rate cuts for major central banks35 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds interest rate at 16-year high23 minutes ago
-
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and Dirt Bike offerings2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs2 hours ago
-
Stocks track Wall St record after Fed keeps rate projection23 minutes ago
-
US indices hit records as Fed confirms plan for 2024 rate cuts23 minutes ago
-
Norway central bank leaves rate unchanged16 minutes ago