UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Of England To Make Lenders, Insurers Take Climate Change Stress Tests - Press Release

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:46 PM

Bank of England to Make Lenders, Insurers Take Climate Change Stress Tests - Press Release

The Bank of England will make leading banks and insurers undertake stress tests to assess their response to the potential environmental and political risks caused by a rise in global temperatures, a press release stated on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The Bank of England will make leading banks and insurers undertake stress tests to assess their response to the potential environmental and political risks caused by a rise in global temperatures, a press release stated on Wednesday.

The stress tests, termed the Biennial Exploratory Scenario (BES), will allow the Bank of England to assess the potential impact of climate change on leading banks, and make recommendations for future action, the press release said. The results of the stress tests, which are the first of their kind, will be published in 2021.

"The BES is a pioneering exercise, which builds on the considerable progress in addressing climate related risks that has already been made by firms, central banks and regulators. Climate change will affect the value of virtually every financial asset; the BES will help ensure the core of our financial system is resilient to those changes," Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said.

According to a Bank of England discussion paper, the stress test will consist of multiple scenarios that will assess the UK financial system's ability to respond to distinct climate scenarios, ranging from the immediate adoption of policy set out in the Paris Agreements, to a scenario where no further action is taken to prevent climate change.

England's central bank noted that climate change poses a range of local and global risks, such as increased regional flooding, a rise in international migration and the increased frequency of climate disasters.

In April, a Bank of England report estimated that climate change could cause up to $20 trillion in losses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Bank Paris Progress United Kingdom April From

Recent Stories

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

29 minutes ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

29 minutes ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

32 minutes ago

Punishment to be given to aiders of Gen Musharraf ..

32 minutes ago

Eating slowly may reduce hunger: study

33 minutes ago

Saleem Mandviwalla meets Chaudhry Sarwar

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.