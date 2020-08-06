Bank of England votes to keep interest rate at 0.1%

The Bank of England on Thursday said it had voted to keep its main interest rate at a record-low 0.1 percent, while predicting a less severe recession in the UK

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):The Bank of England on Thursday said it had voted to keep its main interest rate at a record-low 0.1 percent, while predicting a less severe recession in the UK.

The BoE added that its huge cash stimulus programme used to prop up the British economy during the coronavirus pandemic would remain at 745 billion ($967 billion, 813 billion euros).