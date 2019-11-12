Bank of France forecasts weaker Q4 growth

The French economy is tipped to grow by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, a slight easing seen also across the wider eurozone, Bank of France data showed Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):The French economy is tipped to grow by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, a slight easing seen also across the wider eurozone, Bank of France data showed Tuesday.

The bank's preliminary forecast put business activity in the second biggest eurozone country at a weaker pace than the 0.3 percent rate of expansion notched up since January.

On Thursday, the European Union cited uncertainty related to trade conflicts, heightened geopolitical tensions, persistent weakness in the manufacturing sector and Brexit as it slashed its 2019 growth forecast for the entire 19-member eurozone to just 1.

1 percent.

In July, the EU had forecast a slightly higher growth rate of 1.2 percent.

Based on a monthly survey of business leaders, the French slowdown is likely to result from weaker activity in the construction and industrial sectors, a central bank statement said.

For the entire year, the central bank and the national statistics institute INSEE forecast growth of 1.3 percent, down from the 2018 figure of 1.7 percent.