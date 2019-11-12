UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Of France Forecasts Weaker Q4 Growth

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:31 PM

Bank of France forecasts weaker Q4 growth

The French economy is tipped to grow by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, a slight easing seen also across the wider eurozone, Bank of France data showed Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):The French economy is tipped to grow by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, a slight easing seen also across the wider eurozone, Bank of France data showed Tuesday.

The bank's preliminary forecast put business activity in the second biggest eurozone country at a weaker pace than the 0.3 percent rate of expansion notched up since January.

On Thursday, the European Union cited uncertainty related to trade conflicts, heightened geopolitical tensions, persistent weakness in the manufacturing sector and Brexit as it slashed its 2019 growth forecast for the entire 19-member eurozone to just 1.

1 percent.

In July, the EU had forecast a slightly higher growth rate of 1.2 percent.

Based on a monthly survey of business leaders, the French slowdown is likely to result from weaker activity in the construction and industrial sectors, a central bank statement said.

For the entire year, the central bank and the national statistics institute INSEE forecast growth of 1.3 percent, down from the 2018 figure of 1.7 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business France European Union Bank Brexit January July 2018 2019 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

14 minutes ago

79% of Pakistanis are pleased with the performance ..

18 minutes ago

NAB Court rejects Zardari's request regarding his ..

18 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific opens applications for the new batch ..

20 minutes ago

NAB files reference against Kh Anver , others for ..

7 minutes ago

Realme offering amazing discount on best-selling b ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.