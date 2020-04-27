Bank of Japan expands easing measures

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):The Bank of Japan on Monday ramped up its emergency monetary easing, lifting the cap on its buying of government bonds and increasing purchases of other assets, while cutting its growth forecasts.

After a meeting shortened from two days to one, the central bank said it would shift to unlimited government bond buying and more than double its capacity to purchase corporate bonds and commercial papers -- a move to support Japan Inc's financing as the country grapples with the spread of coronavirus.