Bank Of Japan Expected To End Negative Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM
The Bank of Japan is widely expected to scrap its maverick negative interest rate policy on Tuesday and hike borrowing costs for the first time in 17 years, according to economists and media reports
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Bank of Japan is widely expected to scrap its maverick negative interest rate policy on Tuesday and hike borrowing costs for the first time in 17 years, according to economists and media reports.
The US Federal Reserve and other central banks yanked up rates to rein in galloping inflation after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
But haunted by the country's "lost decades" of stagnation and deflation, the BoJ kept its main rate negative, as it has been since 2016. The last hike was in 2007.
Because this means banks lose by parking capital with the BoJ, they are encouraged to lend to businesses and thereby jump-start the economy and inflation.
The BoJ has also spent vast amounts buying up bonds and other assets to pump liquidity into the financial system.
The negative interest rate policy has helped keep a lid on the cost of servicing Japan's debt, which at around 260 percent of national output is one of the world's highest.
But it has sharply weakened the yen against the dollar, which is good news for exporters but unwelcome for consumers as it has made imports more expensive.
Inflation has, in fact, been at or over the BoJ's target of two percent for almost two years.
But despite some tweaks around the edges -- such as more flexibility with regard to its target range for bond yields -- the main interest rate remains at minus 0.
1 percent.
This is because the BoJ wants more evidence of a "virtuous cycle" of rising wages and inflation driven by demand.
The final piece of the jigsaw may have come on Friday when Japan's largest trade union secured a wage hike of 5.3 percent from employers, the most since 1991.
Stefan Angrick at Moody's Analytics said Monday that the BoJ was "almost certain to drop its negative policy rate on Tuesday" after the wage talks.
"Japan's in the ballpark of what's needed to sustain two percent inflation domestically," Angrick said, and the wage result means "the BoJ will likely throw caution to the wind and move now".
Some 67 percent of surveyed economists predict that the policy rate setting will be hiked to between zero and 0.1 percent, according to Bloomberg.
BOJ officials are also considering ending their purchasing of exchange-traded funds and real estate investment funds, though they will continue to buy government debt, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.
But moving too aggressively could also see large volumes of capital attracted to Japanese assets, potentially destabilising financial markets.
Recent Stories
Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations
60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan
President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school
Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives
Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points
Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup
Rupee remains flat against dollar
Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
More Stories From Business
-
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives1 hour ago
-
Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy8 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points8 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.400 to Rs.227,300 per tola2 hours ago
-
Pakistani dealer marvels at integration of home appliances at AWE 20242 hours ago
-
Rupee remains flat against dollar8 minutes ago
-
BFC issued 268 registrations, licences and certificates in 30 days2 hours ago
-
SACM on IC&TE briefed on performance, goals of KP-EZDMC3 hours ago
-
Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever to spin off ice cream arm3 hours ago
-
Bank of Japan hikes rates for first time since 20078 minutes ago
-
Rice worth $2.517 bln exported, exports grew by 85.83% in 8 months5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim8 minutes ago