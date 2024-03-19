Bank Of Japan Expected To End Negative Rates
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Japan's central bank was widely expected Tuesday to scrap its maverick negative interest rate policy and hike borrowing costs for the first time in 17 years, according to economists and media reports.
The US Federal Reserve and other central banks yanked up rates to rein in galloping inflation after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
But haunted by the country's "lost decades" of stagnation and deflation, the Bank of Japan kept its main rate negative, as it has been since 2016. The last hike was in 2007.
Raising the main short-term policy rate from the current -0.1 percent will make loans more expensive for consumers and businesses, although the tweak will likely be minor.
It will also increase Japan's bill for servicing the national debt, which at around 260 percent of national output is one of the world's highest.
Because negative interest rates mean banks lose by parking capital with the BoJ, the policy was aimed at encouraging them to lend to businesses and thereby jump-start the economy and inflation.
The BoJ has also spent vast amounts buying up bonds and other assets to pump liquidity into the financial system.
The policy has sharply weakened the yen against the dollar, which is good news for exporters but unwelcome for consumers as it has made imports more expensive.
