Open Menu

Bank Of Japan Expected To End Negative Rates

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Bank of Japan expected to end negative rates

Japan's central bank was widely expected Tuesday to scrap its maverick negative interest rate policy and hike borrowing costs for the first time in 17 years, according to economists and media reports

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Japan's central bank was widely expected Tuesday to scrap its maverick negative interest rate policy and hike borrowing costs for the first time in 17 years, according to economists and media reports.

The US Federal Reserve and other central banks yanked up rates to rein in galloping inflation after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

But haunted by the country's "lost decades" of stagnation and deflation, the Bank of Japan kept its main rate negative, as it has been since 2016. The last hike was in 2007.

Raising the main short-term policy rate from the current -0.1 percent will make loans more expensive for consumers and businesses, although the tweak will likely be minor.

It will also increase Japan's bill for servicing the national debt, which at around 260 percent of national output is one of the world's highest.

Because negative interest rates mean banks lose by parking capital with the BoJ, the policy was aimed at encouraging them to lend to businesses and thereby jump-start the economy and inflation.

The BoJ has also spent vast amounts buying up bonds and other assets to pump liquidity into the financial system.

The policy has sharply weakened the yen against the dollar, which is good news for exporters but unwelcome for consumers as it has made imports more expensive.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Dollar Russia Bank Japan 2016 Media From

Recent Stories

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 cel ..

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations

10 minutes ago
 60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since ..

60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan

10 minutes ago
 President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

10 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB refer ..

Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references

58 minutes ago
 Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize ..

Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives

1 hour ago
 Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: En ..

Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy

5 minutes ago
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

5 minutes ago
 Rupee remains flat against dollar

Rupee remains flat against dollar

5 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL ..

Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

3 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business