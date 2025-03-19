Open Menu

Bank Of Japan Holds Rates, Warning Of Trade Uncertainty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:35 PM

Bank of Japan holds rates, warning of trade uncertainty

The Bank of Japan left its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday in a widely expected move given the global economic uncertainty fuelled by US trade tariffs

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Bank of Japan left its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday in a widely expected move given the global economic uncertainty fuelled by US trade tariffs.

Following a two-day policy meeting, the central bank said it was keeping its key interest rate at around 0.5 percent.

"There remain high uncertainties surrounding Japan's economic activity and prices, including the evolving situation regarding trade," a BoJ statement said.

The bank hiked rates in January to their highest level in 17 years on the back of bumper inflation in the world's fourth largest economy.

Since then US President Donald Trump has imposed levies on multiple trading partners and imports including steel.

"I am worried about uncertainty regarding overseas economic and price trends," BoJ chief Kazuo Ueda told a parliament session last week when asked what concerned him the most.

"With the dust still settling from January's rate hike... the BoJ will want to gauge the impact of recent monetary policy changes on the economy before making its next move," Stefan Angrick of Moody's Analytics wrote in a note ahead of the policy decision.

