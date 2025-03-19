Bank of Japan holds rates, warns of trade uncertainty

The Bank of Japan left its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday and warned about the economic outlook amid global uncertainty fuelled by Donald Trump's trade war

Officials began lifting borrowing costs last year after nearly two decades of ultra-loose monetary policies aimed at kickstarting torpid growth in the world's number four economy.

But since coming to office in January the Trump administration has embarked on a hardball campaign to rectify what it says are unfair trade imbalances, and imposed levies on multiple trading partners and imports including steel.

The uncertainty unleashed by that has forced central banks around the world to reassess their recent monetary policies.

On Wednesday the BoJ, after a two-day meeting, said it would stand pat on its key rate, having lifted it to a 17-year high of around 0.

5 percent in January.

In a statement it said: "There remain high uncertainties surrounding Japan's economic activity and prices, including the evolving situation regarding trade."

Later, governor Kazuo Ueda told reporters: "Tariffs can directly affect the economy through trade -- especially production volumes, inflation and prices.

"On the other hand, tariffs, or even the prospect of tariffs, can affect the mindset or confidence of households and businesses, which could directly impact spending."

Stefan Angrick of Moody's Analytics said the BoJ statement "paints a fairly upbeat picture of the economy, which suggests the central bank is looking to tighten monetary policy further".

But "with the dust still settling from January's rate hike... the BoJ wants to gauge the impact of recent policy changes before tightening further", he wrote in a note.