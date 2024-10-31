Open Menu

Bank Of Japan Leaves Main Interest Rate Unchanged

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Bank of Japan leaves main interest rate unchanged

The Bank of Japan kept its main interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as widely expected, warning of "high uncertainties surrounding Japan's economic activity and prices"

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Bank of Japan kept its main interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as widely expected, warning of "high uncertainties surrounding Japan's economic activity and prices".

The decision comes amid market uncertainty ahead of US presidential elections on November 5 and following Japanese polls on Sunday that was the worst outcome for the ruling party since 2009.

The BoJ, which hiked interest rates in March for the first time in 17 years, said on Thursday it will maintain the key lending cost at 0.25 percent.

In an outlook report, the bank said there "high uncertainties surrounding Japan's economic activities and prices".

"Japan's economy is likely to keep growing at a pace above its potential growth rate, with overseas economies continuing to grow moderately and as virtuous cycle from income to spending gradually intensifies against the background of factors such as accommodative financial conditions," it said.

The BoJ said it expected inflation of 2.

5 percent for the current fiscal year to March 2025 before moderating to 2.0 percent in the following two years.

The Japanese vote on Sunday saw the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba lose its majority in the lower house for the first time since 2009.

This will likely force Ishiba into a minority government that would need support from other parties to pass legislation.

Businesses and economists worry that as concessions to other parties, Ishiba, 67, will offer tax cuts and higher spending, and go slow on reforms needed to improve Japan's competitiveness.

The BoJ was for a long time an outlier among major central banks, sticking to an ultra-loose monetary policy in an attempt to see demand-driven inflation of two percent fuelled by wage increases.

The BoJ raised borrowing costs in March for the first time since 2007 and again in July, signalling that more were on the cards.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minority Vote Bank Japan March July November Sunday Market From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punja ..

Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punjab

16 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,319 poin ..

PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,319 points

10 minutes ago
 Global stocks decline after weak Wall Street lead

Global stocks decline after weak Wall Street lead

10 minutes ago
 Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automo ..

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape

2 hours ago
 Botswana counts votes as ruling party vies to exte ..

Botswana counts votes as ruling party vies to extend six-decade rule

10 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October

10 minutes ago
2024 University Alliance of Belt & Road forum high ..

2024 University Alliance of Belt & Road forum highlights digital, green developm ..

10 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

7 minutes ago
 Bank of Japan leaves main interest rate unchanged

Bank of Japan leaves main interest rate unchanged

7 minutes ago
 Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

3 hours ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

3 hours ago
 UVAS arranges seminar, cooking competition to mark ..

UVAS arranges seminar, cooking competition to mark World Food Day

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business