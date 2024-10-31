Bank of Japan leaves main interest rate unchanged

The Bank of Japan kept its main interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as widely expected, warning of "high uncertainties surrounding Japan's economic activity and prices"

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Bank of Japan kept its main interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as widely expected, warning of "high uncertainties surrounding Japan's economic activity and prices".

The decision comes amid market uncertainty ahead of US presidential elections on November 5 and following Japanese polls on Sunday that was the worst outcome for the ruling party since 2009.

The BoJ, which hiked interest rates in March for the first time in 17 years, said on Thursday it will maintain the key lending cost at 0.25 percent.

In an outlook report, the bank said there "high uncertainties surrounding Japan's economic activities and prices".

"Japan's economy is likely to keep growing at a pace above its potential growth rate, with overseas economies continuing to grow moderately and as virtuous cycle from income to spending gradually intensifies against the background of factors such as accommodative financial conditions," it said.

The BoJ said it expected inflation of 2.

5 percent for the current fiscal year to March 2025 before moderating to 2.0 percent in the following two years.

The Japanese vote on Sunday saw the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba lose its majority in the lower house for the first time since 2009.

This will likely force Ishiba into a minority government that would need support from other parties to pass legislation.

Businesses and economists worry that as concessions to other parties, Ishiba, 67, will offer tax cuts and higher spending, and go slow on reforms needed to improve Japan's competitiveness.

The BoJ was for a long time an outlier among major central banks, sticking to an ultra-loose monetary policy in an attempt to see demand-driven inflation of two percent fuelled by wage increases.

The BoJ raised borrowing costs in March for the first time since 2007 and again in July, signalling that more were on the cards.