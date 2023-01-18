UrduPoint.com

Bank Of Japan Leaves Policy Unchanged, Yen Weakens

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Bank of Japan leaves policy unchanged, yen weakens

Japan's central bank left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged on Wednesday, bucking heavy speculation that it could again tweak a key lever and sending the yen plunging against the dollar

The announcement after the two-day Bank of Japan meeting saw the yen sink about 1.5 percent against the dollar, with the greenback buying more than 131 yen after the decision, from around 128.45 earlier in the day.

The bank shocked the market last month by adjusting one of its policy tools, widening the band in which it allows rates for 10-year government bonds to move.

It said the move would "improve market functioning", and the surprise decision saw the Japanese currency gain ground against the dollar after months of weakening over the gap between Japanese and US central bank policy.

The range set last month has been breached regularly in recent days, intensifying speculation that the BoJ would have to act again.

But officials left the yield curve control range intact and said it would continue with "large-scale" purchases of government bonds to support the parameters.

The decision boosted Tokyo stocks, with the Nikkei rallying more than two percent in the afternoon.

For months, the central bank has bucked the trend set by global peers and stood its ground on its loose monetary policy, convinced that inflation has not yet taken hold in Japan in a sustained fashion.

Prices have risen consistently over the past year, and while they have not neared the levels seen by other developed economies, Japan's inflation rate is at a 40-year high.

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term ends in spring, has insisted though that the rises are largely temporary and linked to exceptional factors such as the war in Ukraine.

