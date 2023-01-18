UrduPoint.com

Bank Of Japan Lowers GDP Forecast, Increases Expected Inflation Rate

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) lowered on Wednesday its forecast on the GDP growth for the current financial year, which ends on March 31, to 1.9% from 2% announced in October, while raising the expected inflation rate to 3% from 2.9%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The Bank of Japan (BOJ) lowered on Wednesday its forecast on the GDP growth for the current financial year, which ends on March 31, to 1.9% from 2% announced in October, while raising the expected inflation rate to 3% from 2.9%.

The BOJ also reduced its expectations of the GDP growth to 1.7% from 1.

9% in the next fiscal year and to 1.1% from 1.5% in 2024.

Japan's central bank kept its forecast for inflation in the next fiscal year the same 1.6% as in October but increased it to 1.8% from 1.6% for 2024.

In 2013, the BOJ announced a "price stability target" of 2% annual inflation. The year 2022 will become the first to exceed this benchmark since 2015.

