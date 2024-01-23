Bank of Japan maintains ultra-loose policies

The Bank of Japan maintained its signature monetary easing measures on Tuesday, as speculation grows of a shift away from its ultra-loose stance

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Bank of Japan maintained its signature monetary easing measures on Tuesday, as speculation grows of a shift away from its ultra-loose stance.

After a two-day policy meeting, board members decided to keep interest rates in negative territory -- a global anomaly that has depreciated the yen -- while also leaving unchanged the band in which rates for 10-year government bonds fluctuate.

Analysts had predicted the BoJ would stand pat on Tuesday, partly to avoid further disruption after an earthquake on New Year's Day killed at least 233 people in central Japan.

But Governor Kazuo Ueda is eventually expected to move away from the bank's long-standing ultra-loose policies that economists see as unsustainable.

After the policy announcement, Ueda suggested that a major shift was not on the horizon.

"Even if.

.. hypothetically, the negative interest rate were lifted, we can say that the extremely easy financial environment will continue for the time being," he told reporters.

The likelihood of Japan meeting the central bank's long-standing goal of sustained two percent inflation "continues to grow gradually", Ueda said.

Japan's inflation, excluding fresh food, slowed in December to 2.3 percent, figures showed Friday.

But the BoJ sees the increases as driven by temporary factors including higher energy costs, and instead wants to see a "virtuous cycle" of inflation fuelled by demand and higher wages.

On Tuesday the bank revised down its inflation forecast for the next fiscal year to 2.4 percent from 2.8 percent.

All eyes are now on upcoming annual pay negotiations, with unions expected to make more ambitious demands than in previous years.