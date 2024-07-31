Open Menu

Bank Of Japan Raises Key Interest Rate For Second Time In 17 Years

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 07:56 PM

Bank of Japan raises key interest rate for second time in 17 years

The Bank of Japan lifted its main interest rate Wednesday for just the second time in 17 years in another step away from its long-standing ultra-loose monetary policies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Bank of Japan lifted its main interest rate Wednesday for just the second time in 17 years in another step away from its long-standing ultra-loose monetary policies.

The central bank said in a statement it had set an interest rate of 0.25 percent -- up from around zero to 0.1 percent -- having ditched its maverick negative rate policy aimed at boosting economic growth in March.

Its decision, announced after a two-day policy meeting, caused the yen to surge briefly before weakening to levels above 153 per dollar.

"Moves to raise wages have been spreading" in Japan while "economic activity and prices have been developing generally in line with the bank's outlook", the BoJ said.

If the world's fourth largest economy moves in line with the bank's expectations, officials "will accordingly continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation", it said.

Analysts had been divided on whether the BoJ would hike rates, with some predicting policymakers would wait until the autumn because of sluggish consumption in Japan.

And while wages are rising -- with unions this year securing their biggest gains in three decades -- workers' pay has failed to keep up with the pace of inflation.

The bank is seeking to normalise its outlier ultra-loose policies, which have driven down the value of the yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar Bank Japan March From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

5 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

5 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

5 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

5 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

5 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

5 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

5 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

5 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business