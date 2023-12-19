Open Menu

Bank Of Japan Stands Pat On Monetary Policy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Bank of Japan stands pat on monetary policy

The Bank of Japan on Tuesday maintained its long-standing, ultra-loose monetary policy and offered no guidance on its plans in the new year, sending the yen down against the dollar and boosting stocks

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Bank of Japan on Tuesday maintained its long-standing, ultra-loose monetary policy and offered no guidance on its plans in the new year, sending the yen down against the dollar and boosting stocks.

Speculation had been swirling for weeks that officials would shift away from negative interest rates and tight grip on bond yields as inflation picks up.

That came after governor Kazuo Ueda this month said handling monetary policy would "become even more challenging from the year-end and heading into next year".

While most other major central banks hiked borrowing costs for more than a year in a bid to tame prices, the BoJ has refused to budge as it looked to kickstart the world's number three economy.

After a two-day meeting, the bank said on Tuesday: "With extremely high uncertainties surrounding economies and financial markets at home and abroad, the Bank will patiently continue with monetary easing."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Governor Dollar Bank Tame Japan Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

Lufthansa orders Airbus and Boeing planes for $9 b ..

Lufthansa orders Airbus and Boeing planes for $9 bn

11 minutes ago
 Man electrocuted while cutting fodder

Man electrocuted while cutting fodder

11 minutes ago
 Man shot dead in Faislabad

Man shot dead in Faislabad

11 minutes ago
 ICCI holds Quran Khawani for Munawar Mughal (Late)

ICCI holds Quran Khawani for Munawar Mughal (Late)

10 minutes ago
 Egypt's Sisi secures third term in widely expected ..

Egypt's Sisi secures third term in widely expected election win

10 minutes ago
 Two robbers arrested

Two robbers arrested

10 minutes ago
CPWB Chairperson meets NCCR Chairperson

CPWB Chairperson meets NCCR Chairperson

10 minutes ago
 Bilawal urges political change at LHCBA speech

Bilawal urges political change at LHCBA speech

30 minutes ago
 Seven held with narcotics

Seven held with narcotics

10 minutes ago
 54 Pak students prepare to attend a semester in US ..

54 Pak students prepare to attend a semester in USA

9 minutes ago
 10 years of BRI: CPEC agricultural cooperation pro ..

10 years of BRI: CPEC agricultural cooperation projects continue to advance

9 minutes ago
 PM directs Balochsitan govt to resolve farmers' is ..

PM directs Balochsitan govt to resolve farmers' issues

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business