Bank of Japan to Keep Interest Rate, Increase Asset-Buying Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Bank of Japan decided at a meeting on Monday to keep the interest rate at minus 0.1 percent and to increase its asset-buying program amid the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which has rattled the markets.

The BOJ meeting followed an emergency decision by the US Federal Reserve to cut rates.

"The bank decided, by a unanimous vote, to actively purchase ETFs and J-REITs for the time being so that their amounts outstanding will increase at annual paces with the upper limit of about 12 trillion yen and about 180 billion yen, respectively," the bank said in a statement.