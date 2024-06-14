Bank Of Japan To Scale Down Huge Bond-buying Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:11 PM
The Bank of Japan on Friday said it would trim its vast hoard of government bonds as it cautiously steps away from its long-running ultra-loose monetary policy
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Bank of Japan on Friday said it would trim its vast hoard of government bonds as it cautiously steps away from its long-running ultra-loose monetary policy.
The central bank kept interest rates unchanged after a two-day meeting but announced plans to "reduce its purchase amount of JGBs (Japanese Government Bonds) thereafter to ensure that long-term interest rates would be formed more freely".
"A detailed plan" for the reduction "during the next one to two years or so" will be decided at the next policy meeting in July, it said.
While the move had been widely expected, observers said the decision to defer action until next month weighed on the yen, pushing it above 158 per dollar, from around 157.20.
The BoJ raised rates in March for the first time since 2007 as it seeks to normalise policy without destabilising the world's fourth-largest economy.
Recent Stories
Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented ..
Sindh allocates Rs. 6.1b for Rangers in 2024-25 Budget
20 gangs busted, 45 criminals arrested: CPO
Sindh govt proposes Rs37000 as minimum wage
Rs300 bln earmarked for health sector in Sindh budget
PTI founder enjoying lavish lifestyle in jail: Azma
South Lebanon village shaken by deadly Israeli strike
Centre for Peace & Development Initiatives delegation visits PSCA offices
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
Loan agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower project signed
Muslims start Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah
RDA inflows rise to $8.055 bn in May 24
More Stories From Business
-
Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented budget3 minutes ago
-
Sindh allocates Rs. 6.1b for Rangers in 2024-25 Budget3 minutes ago
-
Loan agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower project signed26 minutes ago
-
RDA inflows rise to $8.055 bn in May 2424 minutes ago
-
France makes 700-mn-euro offer for Atos security units32 minutes ago
-
MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project51 minutes ago
-
PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points1 hour ago
-
Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investment across multiple sectors: ICCI1 hour ago
-
Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ministers1 hour ago
-
Tokyo shares open lower58 minutes ago
-
2 new UAF sugarcane varieties approved for commercialisation2 hours ago
-
Dr. Yusuf Zafar expresses gratitude to govt for PCCC support in Budget 2024-253 hours ago