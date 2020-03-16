UrduPoint.com
Bank Of Japan Unveils Emergency Measures Over Virus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:03 PM

The Bank of Japan on Monday unveiled a series of emergency monetary policy measures to shore up the world's third-largest economy, as the coronavirus pandemic threatens a global recession

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):The Bank of Japan on Monday unveiled a series of emergency monetary policy measures to shore up the world's third-largest economy, as the coronavirus pandemic threatens a global recession.

In a meeting brought forward by two days, the BoJ said it would double its annual capacity to purchase exchange-traded funds and Japan real estate investment funds, the latest global central bank to take emergency action.

