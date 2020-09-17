UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Of Japan Upholds Policies As Economy Slowly Revives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:02 PM

Bank of Japan upholds policies as economy slowly revives

Japan's central bank on Thursday said it would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy as the virus-hit economy gradually picks up, with no big changes announced the day after new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):Japan's central bank on Thursday said it would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy as the virus-hit economy gradually picks up, with no big changes announced the day after new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office.

Suga has pledged to continue the policies of former leader Shinzo Abe, whose signature "Abenomics" programme included vast government spending, massive monetary easing and the cutting of red tape.

The Bank of Japan kept its negative interest rate of 0.1 percent on bank deposits, as well as its policy of unlimited purchases of Japanese government bonds, to ensure their 10-year yields remain around zero percent.

It said in a statement it would closely monitor the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world's third-largest economy, "and will not hesitate to take additional measures if necessary".

The bank was slightly more upbeat in its evaluation of the economy's health than in July, although it warned that the overall outlook was rocky.

"Japan's economy has started to pick up with economic activity resuming gradually, although it has remained in a severe situation due to the impact of the novel coronavirus at home and abroad," it said.

While there has been a slow rise in consumption, "the pace of improvement is expected to be only moderate while the impact of Covid-19 remains worldwide", it warned.

In its July quarterly report, the bank said Japan's economy will contract 4.7 percent in the year to March 2021, projecting a recovery the following year but adding that deep uncertainty remains.

The economy shrank 7.9 percent in the second quarter of this year -- the worst figure since comparable data became available in 1980.

It was in recession even before the coronavirus hit owing to damage from a powerful typhoon last year, and a sales tax hike in October.

kh/kaf/dan

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Bank Japan March July October From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

9 minutes ago

Poland Reveals Names of Smolensk Air Traffic Contr ..

17 minutes ago

Lukashenko's Aide Says Threat of Power Grab in Bel ..

17 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Sees EU Parliament's Reso ..

17 minutes ago

Suga Government's Approval Rating at 66% - Poll

27 minutes ago

EU's Borrell Meets With Iraqi Foreign Minister Hus ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.