Bank Of Japan Warns Of 'high Uncertainties' After Election
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 06:39 PM
The Bank of Japan warned Thursday of "high uncertainties" following the ruling party's worst election result in 15 years, as it kept interest rates unchanged
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Bank of Japan warned Thursday of "high uncertainties" following the ruling party's worst election result in 15 years, as it kept interest rates unchanged.
Sunday's snap election saw Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition lose its majority, likely forcing him to head a minority government with case-by-case support from other parties to pass legislation.
Businesses and economists worry that as concessions to other parties, Ishiba, 67, will offer tax cuts and higher spending, and go slow on reforms needed to improve Japan's competitiveness.
There are also concerns that the government may pressure the BoJ to take a break from its gradual normalisation begun this year of its ultra-loose monetary policy, even if it leads to a weaker yen.
The BoJ was for a long time an outlier among major central banks, sticking to its ultra-loose policy in an attempt to see demand-driven inflation of two percent fuelled by wage increases.
The BoJ raised borrowing costs in March for the first time since 2007, and did again in July, signalling that more hikes were on the cards.
But the BoJ said Thursday it was keeping its main interest rate unchanged, as widely expected, warning of "high uncertainties surrounding Japan's economic activity and prices".
The bank also said it was paying "due attention" to other economies, particularly the United States, where presidential elections take place on November 5.
The bank again signalled that it would raise borrowing costs if inflation develops as it expects, saying the Japanese economy "is likely to keep growing at a pace above its potential growth rate".
The BoJ said it expected inflation of 2.5 percent for the current fiscal year to March 2025 before moderating to 2.0 percent in the following two years.
The US Federal Reserve kicked off its rate-cutting cycle in September with a large cut of half a percentage-point.
Recent Stories
Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punjab
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,319 points
Global stocks decline after weak Wall Street lead
Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape
Botswana counts votes as ruling party vies to extend six-decade rule
Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October
2024 University Alliance of Belt & Road forum highlights digital, green developm ..
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar
Bank of Japan leaves main interest rate unchanged
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..
UVAS arranges seminar, cooking competition to mark World Food Day
More Stories From Business
-
‘National Tariff Policy 2025’ consultation launch for boosting industries, exports: Bhatti1 hour ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,319 points10 minutes ago
-
Global stocks decline after weak Wall Street lead10 minutes ago
-
FBR launches advance stock register system2 hours ago
-
SCCI, SIDB agree to setup SWFF at Small Industrial Estate2 hours ago
-
Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape2 hours ago
-
Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October10 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar7 minutes ago
-
Bank of Japan leaves main interest rate unchanged7 minutes ago
-
Workshop on workplace environment management in surgical industry4 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.700 to Rs.287,200 per tola4 hours ago
-
NPO, APO collaborate to enhance workplace environment in surgical industry4 hours ago