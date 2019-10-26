Bank of Khyber posts Rs 598 mn PAT during initial nine months of 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):The Bank of Khyber (BoK) has posted a profit before tax of Rs 900 million and profit after tax of Rs 598 million during the iniital nine months of current year 2019 while earnings per share stood at Rs 0.60.

Accroding to a press release issued here on Friday, the 158th meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank held at Islamabad to review the performance of the bank and approve the condensed interim financial statements for the nine months ended on September 30, 2019.

The meeting was chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman BOK Board of Directors Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash which was also attended by KP Finance Secretary Shakeel Qadir khan and other members of BoD including Maqsood Ismail, Javed Akhtar, Rashid Ali Khan, Asad Muhammad Iqbal and Shaharyar Ahmad.

The meeting was told that during the period of last nine months, the deposits have registered a growth of 9 percent closing at Rs 187,256 million that were Rs 171,168 million on December 31, 2018, whereas Advances reached at Rs 118,904 million showing an increase of 25 percent over the year end 2018.

Investments increased significantly to Rs 139,257 million showing 48 percent increase over the year end 2018. The banks total assets settled at Rs 297,412 million.

The board expressed satisfaction over the performance and growth in all operational areas of the bank and approved the 3rd quarter financials for the period ended September 30, 2019.

The chairman said the bank was committed to meet the growing expectations of its loyal and satisfied client-base through its network of 169 branches including 84 dedicated Islamic Banking Branches, 3 sub-branches and 3 booths by providing comprehensive banking services across the country and is striving to make access to these services easier, through its technology platform.