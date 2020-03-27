UrduPoint.com
Bank Of Khyber's (BoK) Holds 29th AGM Via Video Conference

Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:44 PM

Bank of Khyber's (BoK) 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held here Friday, due to prevailing coronavirus situation in the country the meeting was held through video conference. All directors, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), other officers and required number of the shareholders attended the meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):Bank of Khyber's (BoK) 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held here Friday, due to prevailing coronavirus situation in the country the meeting was held through video conference. All directors, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), other officers and required number of the shareholders attended the meeting.

During the meeting the shareholders ratified the financial statements for the last calendar year ended on December 31, 2019 without any change that have already been approved by the Board of Directors (BoD) of the bank in its 160th meeting held on March 4, 2020.

In this connection, all shareholders were dispatched the financial statement of the bank and notice of the general body meeting on March 6, 2020 and their details were also formally uploaded on the website of the bank.

Beside, the ratification of the financial statements, the participants have also approved a final cash dividend of Rs.0.5 per share (5%) for the year 2019, reappointment of the external auditor EY Forderhods and his expenses.

The said meeting has also approved special matters including the dispatching of annual audited financial statements to shareholders, auditors and directors reports along with the notice of the general body meeting through CD/DVD/USB on their registered address.

