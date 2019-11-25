Bank of Korea (BOK) likely to trim growth outlook again

(@imziishan)

The Bank of Korea (BOK) will slash its growth outlook for the local economy this year and also for next year, market watchers said Monday, adding that the only question remaining is how gloomy the central bank's outlook will be for Asia's fourth-largest economy

The BOK is set to offer its fourth and latest growth outlook for the year on Friday, shortly after its monetary policy board will hold its final rate-setting meeting of the year.

So far, there has been a steady decline in the BOK's 2019 growth estimates, which slipped from 2.7 percent last year to 2.6 percent in January, 2.5 percent April and 2.2 percent in July.

Many expect the central bank to further slash its 2019 growth outlook to around 2 percent, in line with growth projections by other local and international organizations.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has lowered its 2019 growth outlook for South Korea to 2 percent, with the International Monetary Fund and a local think tank, the Korea Development Institute, also projecting the local economy to expand at the same rate this year.

BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol too has noted it "may not be easy to meet the 2.2 percent growth outlook." The waning growth has largely been attributed to a slump in the global economy and trade.

South Korea's exports have dropped for 11 consecutive months since December while its consumer prices have been rising at mostly record low levels throughout the year, also reaching a record low of negative 0.

4 percent on-year growth in September.

Many experts here said such economic headwinds may continue to adversely affect the local economy in 2020.

"The South Korean economy is expected to rebound in 2020. That is because the shocks from the U.S.-China trade dispute and the slump in global trade that have been the largest factors in a slowdown for the local economy will gradually weaken," Daishin Securities analyst Kong Dong-rak said.

"However, the rate of recovery will likely be limited, with its economic growth also falling short of its potential growth rate," the analyst added.

The local experts expected the BOK to cut its 2020 growth outlook to as low as 2.2 percent from the previous 2.5 percent.

"The BOK will likely suggest 2.3 percent or 2.2 percent growth for next year, given that the government is set to take expansionary fiscal policy measures and that the country's exports may rebound," Yoon Yeo-sam, an analyst at Meritz Securities, said.

"But the actual growth may fall short of 2.3 percent should the U.S. and China fail to make progress in their trade negotiations in the near future."