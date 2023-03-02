UrduPoint.com

Bank Of Mexico Cuts Forecast For Economy In 2023, 2024

March 02, 2023

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) --:The Central Bank of Mexico (Banxico) cut its forecast for the growth of the country's economy in 2023 and 2024, due to a deterioration of U.S. expectations, especially in the industrial sector, an inflation report released Wednesday said.

The bank now forecasts economic growth of 1.6 percent for Mexico in 2023, lower than the 1.8 percent predicted in the previous report, while for 2024 the projection is reduced to 1.8 percent, from 2.1 percent.

