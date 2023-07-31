Bank of Russia Estimates GDP Growth in Q2 at 4.8% in Annual Terms - Report

The Bank of Russia estimates the GDP growth in the second quarter to amount to 4.8% in annual terms, according to the Bank's monetary policy report, published on Monday

The Russian GDP in the second quarter showed growth of 4.8% after a decline of 1.8% in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, the Bank of Russia expects GDP growth to slow down to 3.6%, and in the fourth to slow down further to 1.5%.