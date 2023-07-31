Bank Of Russia Estimates GDP Growth In Q2 At 4.8% In Annual Terms - Report
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 11:22 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Bank of Russia estimates the GDP growth in the second quarter to amount to 4.8% in annual terms, according to the Bank's monetary policy report, published on Monday.
The Russian GDP in the second quarter showed growth of 4.8% after a decline of 1.8% in the first quarter.
In the third quarter, the Bank of Russia expects GDP growth to slow down to 3.6%, and in the fourth to slow down further to 1.5%.