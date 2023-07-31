Open Menu

Bank Of Russia Estimates GDP Growth In Q2 At 4.8% In Annual Terms - Report

Published July 31, 2023

Bank of Russia Estimates GDP Growth in Q2 at 4.8% in Annual Terms - Report

The Bank of Russia estimates the GDP growth in the second quarter to amount to 4.8% in annual terms, according to the Bank's monetary policy report, published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Bank of Russia estimates the GDP growth in the second quarter to amount to 4.8% in annual terms, according to the Bank's monetary policy report, published on Monday.

The Russian GDP in the second quarter showed growth of 4.8% after a decline of 1.8% in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, the Bank of Russia expects GDP growth to slow down to 3.6%, and in the fourth to slow down further to 1.5%.

