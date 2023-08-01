Open Menu

Bank Of Russia Estimates GDP Growth In Q2 At 4.8% In Annual Terms - Report

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 07:52 PM

The Bank of Russia estimates the GDP growth in the second quarter to amount to 4.8% in annual terms, according to the Bank's monetary policy report, published on Monday

The Russian GDP in the second quarter showed growth of 4.8% after a decline of 1.8% in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, the Bank of Russia expects GDP growth to slow down to 3.6%, and in the fourth to slow down further to 1.5%.

The recovery of the Russian economy is almost complete, and it will return to the level of 2021 or even slightly exceed it by the end of 2023, according to the report.

"According to the Bank of Russia's baseline forecast, the GDP growth rate in 2023 is expected to be between 1.5% and 2.5%. In addition, the economic recovery phase is generally over � by the end of 2023 the economy will return to the level of 2021 or even slightly exceed it. As a result, economic growth in 2024-2025 will be moderate," the report read.

In 2026, the Russian economy is expected to achieve balanced growth of 1.

5% to 2.5%.

As for 2023, the expansion of economic activity will be largely driven by domestic demand, the report said.

Meanwhile, the risk of a sharp slowdown in the global economy has decreased, the Bank of Russia said in the report, therefore, global economic growth forecasts for 2023-2024 were increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3% and 2.9%, respectively, taking into account "the strong performance figures for the first quarter of 2023."

At the same time, the greater inertia of inflationary expectations and inflation in the world's major developed economies and, as a result, the higher bank rates in the United States and the European Union determine a stronger impact of monetary policy on economic growth in the medium term, the Bank of Russia said.

The world economic growth forecast for 2025 was reduced by 0.3 percentage points to 2.7%, which means that the growth curve will remain essentially unchanged, the bank said.

