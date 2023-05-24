UrduPoint.com

Bank Of Russia Expects Annual Inflation To Accelerate

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Bank of Russia Expects Annual Inflation to Accelerate

The annual inflation in Russia will start to accelerate since May, and will be around 4.5-6.5% by the end of the year, the Bank of Russia said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The annual inflation in Russia will start to accelerate since May, and will be around 4.5-6.5% by the end of the year, the Bank of Russia said on Wednesday.

"According to the forecast of the Bank of Russia, annual inflation will begin to increase from May, as low values of monthly increases in summer-autumn 2022 come out of its calculation," the regulator said, adding that the annual inflation will be between 4.5% and 6.5% by the year-end.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank May From

Recent Stories

Le Pen Says Crimean Referendum on Reunion With Rus ..

Le Pen Says Crimean Referendum on Reunion With Russia Legitimate, Reflected Publ ..

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Discusses With Stoltenberg Ukraine Aid, Sw ..

Blinken Discusses With Stoltenberg Ukraine Aid, Sweden Accession to NATO - US St ..

2 minutes ago
 Six killed, 100 homes destroyed in Afghan flood: o ..

Six killed, 100 homes destroyed in Afghan flood: official

2 minutes ago
 Spanish Energy Giant Repsol to Sell 49% of Shares ..

Spanish Energy Giant Repsol to Sell 49% of Shares in Renewable Energy Projects - ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Refugee Agency Says Record 1Mln Displaced in So ..

UN Refugee Agency Says Record 1Mln Displaced in Somalia in Four Months

2 minutes ago
 Russian Central Bank Decides Not to Extend Some Co ..

Russian Central Bank Decides Not to Extend Some Concessions for Banks

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.