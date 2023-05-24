Bank of Russia Expects Annual Inflation to Accelerate

The annual inflation in Russia will start to accelerate since May, and will be around 4.5-6.5% by the end of the year, the Bank of Russia said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The annual inflation in Russia will start to accelerate since May, and will be around 4.5-6.5% by the end of the year, the Bank of Russia said on Wednesday.

"According to the forecast of the Bank of Russia, annual inflation will begin to increase from May, as low values of monthly increases in summer-autumn 2022 come out of its calculation," the regulator said, adding that the annual inflation will be between 4.5% and 6.5% by the year-end.