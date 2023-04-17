Bank of Russia Not Planning New Currency Restrictions, May Adjust Existing Ones - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russia's Central Bank does not plan to introduce additional currency restrictions, however it may adjust the existing ones in the future, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Monday.

"Now, no additional small measures are planned here, (in the field of) currency restrictions. Maybe some kind of 'tuning' ... But in general, we believe that the system has more or less stabilized," she told legislators at the Russian parliament.

Nabiullina also noted that the regulator had to introduce very tough currency restrictions "at the beginning of the sanctions" in order to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange and financial markets, and it was also "a response measure."

"After the situation more or less calmed down, we removed a significant part of the currency restrictions.

We consider this important, because external economic activity is difficult under tough currency restrictions ... Therefore, we carried out such a relaxation," she said.

Last week, Nabiullina said she still opposes administrative control of ruble exchange rate as it will be stabilized by low inflation and fiscal rule. Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin explained later that the current weakening of the Russian national currency was due to the fact that the country's export earnings had been on the bottom node of their normal curve and would soon recover. The exchange rate of the ruble against the dollar jumped from 67.1 on January 13 to over 80 on April 7, marking the Russian currency's lowest rate since last April.