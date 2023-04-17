UrduPoint.com

Bank Of Russia Not Planning New Currency Restrictions, May Adjust Existing Ones - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Bank of Russia Not Planning New Currency Restrictions, May Adjust Existing Ones - Governor

Russia's Central Bank does not plan to introduce additional currency restrictions, however it may adjust the existing ones in the future, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russia's Central Bank does not plan to introduce additional currency restrictions, however it may adjust the existing ones in the future, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Monday.

"Now, no additional small measures are planned here, (in the field of) currency restrictions. Maybe some kind of 'tuning' ... But in general, we believe that the system has more or less stabilized," she told legislators at the Russian parliament.

Nabiullina also noted that the regulator had to introduce very tough currency restrictions "at the beginning of the sanctions" in order to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange and financial markets, and it was also "a response measure."

"After the situation more or less calmed down, we removed a significant part of the currency restrictions.

We consider this important, because external economic activity is difficult under tough currency restrictions ... Therefore, we carried out such a relaxation," she said.

Last week, Nabiullina said she still opposes administrative control of ruble exchange rate as it will be stabilized by low inflation and fiscal rule. Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin explained later that the current weakening of the Russian national currency was due to the fact that the country's export earnings had been on the bottom node of their normal curve and would soon recover. The exchange rate of the ruble against the dollar jumped from 67.1 on January 13 to over 80 on April 7, marking the Russian currency's lowest rate since last April.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Exchange Dollar Russia Parliament Bank January April May Market From

Recent Stories

US Warns of Possible Evasion of Russian Oil Price ..

US Warns of Possible Evasion of Russian Oil Price Cap - Treasury

9 minutes ago
 Democrats Slam House Hearing on Crime in Manhattan ..

Democrats Slam House Hearing on Crime in Manhattan as Political Stunt to Protect ..

9 minutes ago
 ASP visits churches to review security

ASP visits churches to review security

10 minutes ago
 Federal Govt files application for early hearing i ..

Federal Govt files application for early hearing in contempt case against Imran ..

10 minutes ago
 Biden's Approval Rating Remains Negative in 40 Sta ..

Biden's Approval Rating Remains Negative in 40 States - Poll

10 minutes ago
 Russian Energy Ministry Considers Projects to Crea ..

Russian Energy Ministry Considers Projects to Create Commercial Capacity for Oil ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.