Bank of Russia Not Ruling Out Raising Key Rate - Chairwoman

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Bank of Russia is not ruling out raising its key rate amid increased pro-inflationary risks, the bank's chairwoman, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday.

"We see that pro-inflationary risks prevail over disinflationary ones, and they are even increasing.

Of course, we admit the possibility of raising rates, but whether it will be one-time, or it will be a whole cycle will depend on the situation that we will analyze," Nabiullina told a press conference.

The Bank of Russia's next meeting on the key rate will take place on July 21.