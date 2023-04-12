Close
Bank Of Russia Opposes Return To Repatriation Of Foreign Currency Earnings To Country

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Bank of Russia Opposes Return to Repatriation of Foreign Currency Earnings to Country

The Bank of Russia does not consider it necessary to return to the repatriation of foreign currency earnings to the country, as the companies are using this money to pay for imports, while exporters are selling the currency without any obligations, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Bank of Russia does not consider it necessary to return to the repatriation of foreign currency earnings to the country, as the companies are using this money to pay for imports, while exporters are selling the currency without any obligations, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.

The rate of mandatory crediting of foreign currency earnings to residents' accounts in Russian banks is currently connected to the rate of mandatory sale, which stands at zero.

"As for the necessity to return to the repatriation of export earnings and other currency restrictions, from our point of view, we should not do this. Our companies, by keeping their revenue abroad, provide for the payment for necessary imports," Nabiullina said during the meeting of the lower house of the Russian parliament.

She also said that the exporter companies continued to sell export earnings, including without any obligations.

On Monday, Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin said that the current weakening of the Russian national currency, ruble, was due to the fact that the country's export earnings had been on the bottom node of their normal curve and would soon recover. The exchange rate of the ruble against the dollar jumped from 67.1 on January 13 to 83.5 this past Friday, marking the Russian currency's lowest rate since last April.

