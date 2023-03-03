UrduPoint.com

Bank Of Russia Opposes Russian Banks Ignoring Votes Of Foreign Shareholders - Head

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 07:31 PM

The Bank of Russia is against allowing Russian banks to ignore the votes of shareholders from unfriendly countries when making corporate decisions, Elvira Nabiullina, the bank's head, said on Thursday

In mid-January, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that allowed Russian companies not to take into account the votes of partners from unfriendly countries when making corporate decisions until the end of 2023.

"We do not support this kind of decision. We are not aware of systemic issues that shareholders of banks remain inactive and abstain from making decisions; it should not be confused with conflict situations... with shareholders, with former shareholders... Trying to solve these issues this way is, in our opinion, not right," Nabiullina told a meeting with Russian bankers, organized by the Association of Russian Banks.

The bank's head added that "special measures" need to be taken should foreign shareholders be inactive or avoid their responsibilities.

"I think it is wrong to deprive shareholders (of their rights), who participate in the management, just because their position may not coincide with the views of other shareholders," Nabiullina said.

She said that if a shareholder acts to the detriment of a company, this case should be resolved in court, adding that "if we somehow deprive unwanted shareholders of their shareholder rights without justification, without transparent ways, I think this will lead to such negative systemic consequences, so please consider this issue carefully."

