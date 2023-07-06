Bank of Russia Says BRICS Currency Deserves Attention, Focused on National Currency Trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The idea of a single BRICS currency deserves attention, but the Bank of Russia is currently focused on trading in national currencies, the bank's chairwoman, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday.

"Of course, this idea (BRICS currency) deserves attention, but I think this project will be quite difficult to implement, like any idea over the national currency ... Therefore, at the same time, we are still working and concentrating our efforts on the development of bilateral settlements using the national currency, the development of the infrastructure that connects our payment systems, which is what business needs today, now," Nabiullina told reporters.