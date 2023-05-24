Bank of Russia Says Extends Banks' Right Not to Disclose Data Sensitive to Sanctions Risk

The Bank of Russia said on Wednesday that it plans to extend until the end of 2023 the right of banks not to disclose information sensitive to sanctions risk, but with some modifications

"The measure which is planned to be extended until December 31, 2023 with modifications is the right not to disclose information sensitive to sanctions risk, including about the ownership structure, members of management bodies and other officials, related material conditions of reorganization, part of the information about material facts affecting the financial and economic activities of the company being reorganized in in the form of merger, accession and transformation," the statement said.

At the same time, as part of the modification, taking into account the gradual resumption of disclosure of information, from July 1, 2023, information about the fact of reorganization itself will be disclosed, as well as partial information about material facts affecting the financial and economic activities of a credit institution being reorganized in the form of a merger and transformation.