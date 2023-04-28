UrduPoint.com

Bank Of Russia Says Introduction Of Digital Ruble Unlikely To Cause Deposit Outflow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 09:14 PM

The introduction of a digital ruble will not be followed by a mass outflow of deposits from bank accounts of Russian citizens and businesses, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday

"We do not expect the introduction of the digital ruble to be followed by any significant outflow of deposits from bank accounts," Nabiullina said at a press conference.

The central bank will not charge interest on the deposits on digital accounts, she also said, adding that the digital form of the Russian currency will be used for payments, in the first place, and not for saving.

The regulator will also set limits for transfers from non-cash accounts to digital wallets, Nabiullina announced.

Last week, she said that the limit will be set at 300,000 rubles ($3,762) per month, adding that transfers in digital rubles will be absolutely free of charge.

The pilot project introducing the digital variant of the Russian national currency, implemented by the Bank of Russia, will last until the end of 2023, Nabiullina said.

"We are now carrying out a pilot project... We will conduct it for as long as necessary, at least until the end of the year," she told the press conference.

The Bank of Russia is planning to issue a digital ruble as an additional form of Russia's national currency. It can be used offline and for online payments. The regulator will grant access to the digital ruble to all economic agents, including individuals, businesses and the government.

The Bank of Russia stated there will be no obligatory transfer of salaries and pensions to digital rubles. Similar to its two existing equivalents � cash and non-cash rubles � the digital ruble will have no expiry date.

