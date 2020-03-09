UrduPoint.com
Bank Of Russia Suspends Currency Purchase For 30 Days Under Budget Rule - Regulator

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:22 PM

The Bank of Russia has decided to suspend foreign currency purchases on the domestic market within 30 days as part of the implementation of the budget rule mechanism, the regulator said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Bank of Russia has decided to suspend foreign currency purchases on the domestic market within 30 days as part of the implementation of the budget rule mechanism, the regulator said on Monday.

The dollar and euro against the ruble soared on Monday following a 30 percent drop in oil prices - the dollar grew to 73.32 rubles (the maximum since March 2016), the euro to 83.02 rubles (the maximum since February 2016 ). At the moment, the dollar is being traded at around 72.94 rubles, the euro - 82.02 rubles. Moscow Exchange is closed on Monday due to holidays. The official rates set by the Central Bank of Russia for the weekend and Tuesday are � euro at 75.8424 rubles, dollar at 67.

5175 rubles.

"The Bank of Russia has decided not to purchase foreign currency on the domestic market as part of the implementation of the budget rule mechanism for 30 days. This decision was made to increase the predictability of the monetary authorities and reduce the volatility of financial markets in the face of significant changes in the global oil market," the Central Bank said.

It applies to both regular purchases of foreign currency and the implementation of purchases deferred in 2018, the Bank of Russia noted.

The regulator added that the Bank of Russia was monitoring the situation in the financial market and was ready to use additional instruments to maintain financial stability in the country.

