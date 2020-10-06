Bank Office Attacked in Southern Berlin, Perpetrator Inside With 2 People - Police

A person attacked a bank office located at a mall in southern Berlin, the police told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that there were two people inside the office together with the perpetrator

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) A person attacked a bank office located at a mall in southern Berlin, the police told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that there were two people inside the office together with the perpetrator.

Earlier in the day, the police informed Sputnik about an armed bank robbery in Berlin's south-eastern Kopenick area.

"We are near the Forum Kopenick trade center on the Bahnhofstrasse street.

We received a phone call from a bank branch regarding a menacing situation. This led to a police operation. Forum Kopenick has been evacuated by now. There are 200 police officers working at the scene ... At the moment, we can say that there are three people in the bank, including the criminal, but we cannot say what his motives are," a police spokeswoman said.

She added that the police had made contact with the criminal, however, it was impossible to identify the other two as either hostages or associates at the time.