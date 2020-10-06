UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Office Attacked In Southern Berlin, Perpetrator Inside With 2 People - Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:43 PM

Bank Office Attacked in Southern Berlin, Perpetrator Inside With 2 People - Police

A person attacked a bank office located at a mall in southern Berlin, the police told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that there were two people inside the office together with the perpetrator

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) A person attacked a bank office located at a mall in southern Berlin, the police told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that there were two people inside the office together with the perpetrator.

Earlier in the day, the police informed Sputnik about an armed bank robbery in Berlin's south-eastern Kopenick area.

"We are near the Forum Kopenick trade center on the Bahnhofstrasse street.

We received a phone call from a bank branch regarding a menacing situation. This led to a police operation. Forum Kopenick has been evacuated by now. There are 200 police officers working at the scene ... At the moment, we can say that there are three people in the bank, including the criminal, but we cannot say what his motives are," a police spokeswoman said.

She added that the police had made contact with the criminal, however, it was impossible to identify the other two as either hostages or associates at the time.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Robbery Bank Berlin Criminals From

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi visits Elite Agro farm in Al Ain

30 minutes ago

First-ever UFC women&#039;s main event in Abu Dhab ..

30 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

45 minutes ago

Third cohort of Dubai Chamber&#039;s Market Access ..

60 minutes ago

DHA Director-General inspects new COVID-19 testing ..

60 minutes ago

AJK DWP reviews reviews development projects worth ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.