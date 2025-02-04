Bank Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR February 03, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date February 07 2025
USD 278.
9887
GBP 342.6819
EUR 284.9591
JPY 1.7925
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion
WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one
UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord
More Stories From Business
-
Bank Rates41 seconds ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index soars over 3 pct21 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 20253 hours ago
-
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January11 hours ago
-
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attends pre-budget session, appreciates ICCI leadership ..12 hours ago
-
Tanveer emphasizes local manufacturing in strengthening Pakistan's healthcare system12 hours ago
-
US stocks open sharply lower on Trump tariffs13 hours ago
-
German Winter Market-2025 event held14 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for bridging gaps between regulations, practices to ensure food safety14 hours ago
-
Sweden rules out sabotage in Latvia cable damage, releases ship14 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia SAIs fostering deeper cooperation16 hours ago