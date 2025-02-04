Bank Rates

Open Menu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR February 03, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date February 07 2025

USD 278.

9887

GBP 342.6819

EUR 284.9591

JPY 1.7925

