Bank Rates
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 19, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 21, 2025
USD 280.
2377
GBP 364.1128
EUR 306.5800
JPY 1.8694
APP/MSQ
