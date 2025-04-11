Bank Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR April 11, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 15, 2025
USD 280.5161
GBP 360.9962
EUR 309.1849
JPY 1.9174
