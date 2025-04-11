Bank Rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR April 11, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 15, 2025

USD 280.5161

GBP 360.9962

EUR 309.1849

JPY 1.9174

