Bank Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 21, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 23, 2025
USD 280.
6921
GBP 372.3380
EUR 319.0627
JPY 1.9713
APP/MSQ
