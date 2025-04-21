Bank Rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 21, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 23, 2025

USD 280.

6921

GBP 372.3380

EUR 319.0627

JPY 1.9713

