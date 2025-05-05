Bank Rates

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 11:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 05, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 07, 2025

USD 281.0189

GBP 373.4179

EUR 318.1133

JPY 1.9354

APP/MSQ

