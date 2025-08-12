Bank Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 12, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 15, 2025
USD 282.
4078
GBP 379.9514
EUR 328.7509
JPY 1.9127
APP/MSQ
