Bank Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) : The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 18, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 20, 2025
USD 282.
0243
GBP 382.1993
EUR 329.5172
JPY 1.9194
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Opera House in Cairo's New Administrative Capi ..
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Egypt’s Islamic Cultural Centre in Cairo’s ..
Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of Justice
IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'
AI-enabled railway maintenance advances Dubai's model for operational innovation
UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship
More Stories From Business
-
Bank Rates4 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 202560 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 20251 hour ago
-
SECP issues notification of final amendments in Public offering regime12 hours ago
-
SRDB imports Brazilian sugarcane fuzz to boost climate-resilient varieties16 hours ago
-
LCCI establishes Rs. 3m Emergency Fund for KPK flood-hit people17 hours ago
-
Price of gold declines18 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 20251 day ago
-
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for fast-track approval of imported ..1 day ago
-
15-member Chinese delegation calls on Ch Shafay1 day ago
-
Public-Private collaboration vital for expanding digital economy: Nasir Qureshi2 days ago