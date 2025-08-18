Bank Rates

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) : The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 18, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 20, 2025

USD 282.

0243

GBP 382.1993

EUR 329.5172

JPY 1.9194

APP/MSQ

