Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Bank Rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 05, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 09, 2025

USD 281.

6368

GBP 378.4072

EUR 328.1914

JPY 1.8986

