Bank Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 05, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 09, 2025
USD 281.
6368
GBP 378.4072
EUR 328.1914
JPY 1.8986
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
More Stories From Business
-
Bank Rates1 minute ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 202536 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 20251 hour ago
-
Malaysian Food Festival opens in Islamabad10 hours ago
-
LCCI office-bearers resign due to personal commitments11 hours ago
-
PTEA congratulates STAR Network13 hours ago
-
Price of gold surges to Rs376,700 per tola14 hours ago
-
Advisor to Finance Minister urges youth to drive Pakistan’s digital future14 hours ago
-
KPRA team visits restaurants to ensure tax compliance15 hours ago
-
CCP commences lecture series on competition law15 hours ago
-
Murree Police arrest 'Kodo Gang' members, recover stolen property15 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan15 hours ago