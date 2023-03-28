Bank shares rebound on SVB sale

Bank shares rallied to lift most major stock markets on Monday as fears of a sector crisis eased after a regional US lender took over most of collapsed rival Silicon Valley Bank

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):Bank shares rallied to lift most major stock markets on Monday as fears of a sector crisis eased after a regional US lender took over most of collapsed rival Silicon Valley Bank.

The rebound followed a rout in bank shares on Friday over concerns that the turmoil in the sector now threatened German giant Deutsche Bank.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 advanced Monday, although the Nasdaq finished lower following a choppy session.

Shares of North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank surged more than 50 percent after US regulators announced that it was taking over much of SVB's business.

Shares in other US regional lenders also jumped, including those of San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, whose troubles have triggered efforts by Wall Street giants including JPMorgan Chase to rescue it.

In European trading, Frankfurt rose 1.1 percent, with shares in troubled Deutsche Bank gaining more than four percent after diving by 8.

5 percent on Friday.

London and Paris stock markets also rose, with British lender Barclays and French peer BNP Paribas climbing more than 2.5 percent.

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced late Sunday that First Citizens agreed to buy the deposits and loans of SVB, whose collapse this month had sparked fears of a global contagion.

The news helped "lift sentiment across the banking sector after a rocky end to last week, though the pall of banking stress still hangs over the market," said analyst Neil Wilson at trading firm Finalto.

Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, said it was unlikely the German government would allow Deutsche Bank to collapse or face restructuring but it showed the growing pressure on the banking system.

"No bank is immune in the current climate. The forces that lead to the crisis so far seen, of higher rates and depositor uncertainty, only continue to grow," he wrote in a note.