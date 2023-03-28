UrduPoint.com

Bank Shares Rebound On SVB Sale

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Bank shares rebound on SVB sale

Bank shares rallied to lift most major stock markets on Monday as fears of a sector crisis eased after a regional US lender took over most of collapsed rival Silicon Valley Bank

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):Bank shares rallied to lift most major stock markets on Monday as fears of a sector crisis eased after a regional US lender took over most of collapsed rival Silicon Valley Bank.

The rebound followed a rout in bank shares on Friday over concerns that the turmoil in the sector now threatened German giant Deutsche Bank.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 advanced Monday, although the Nasdaq finished lower following a choppy session.

Shares of North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank surged more than 50 percent after US regulators announced that it was taking over much of SVB's business.

Shares in other US regional lenders also jumped, including those of San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, whose troubles have triggered efforts by Wall Street giants including JPMorgan Chase to rescue it.

In European trading, Frankfurt rose 1.1 percent, with shares in troubled Deutsche Bank gaining more than four percent after diving by 8.

5 percent on Friday.

London and Paris stock markets also rose, with British lender Barclays and French peer BNP Paribas climbing more than 2.5 percent.

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced late Sunday that First Citizens agreed to buy the deposits and loans of SVB, whose collapse this month had sparked fears of a global contagion.

The news helped "lift sentiment across the banking sector after a rocky end to last week, though the pall of banking stress still hangs over the market," said analyst Neil Wilson at trading firm Finalto.

Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, said it was unlikely the German government would allow Deutsche Bank to collapse or face restructuring but it showed the growing pressure on the banking system.

"No bank is immune in the current climate. The forces that lead to the crisis so far seen, of higher rates and depositor uncertainty, only continue to grow," he wrote in a note.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Threatened German Bank Paris Frankfurt San Buy Lead Sunday Deutsche Bank Market Government

Recent Stories

Capital police appoint cricketer Haris Rauf as goo ..

Capital police appoint cricketer Haris Rauf as good ambassador

16 minutes ago
 China Has Not Shown Interest in Dialogue With US o ..

China Has Not Shown Interest in Dialogue With US on Nuclear Weapons - Pentagon

2 minutes ago
 Russia Tells US It Will Not Provide Semi-Annual Da ..

Russia Tells US It Will Not Provide Semi-Annual Data as Part of New START - Pent ..

2 minutes ago
 Planned Maintenance Work to Take Place at Power of ..

Planned Maintenance Work to Take Place at Power of Siberia From March 28-April 4 ..

3 minutes ago
 Three Portuguese Leopard 2A6 Tanks Arrive in Ukrai ..

Three Portuguese Leopard 2A6 Tanks Arrive in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

3 minutes ago
 ENOC Group breaks ground on occupational health sc ..

ENOC Group breaks ground on occupational health screening centre

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.