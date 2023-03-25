Bank shares sink as contagion fears return

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Bank shares tumbled on Friday, jolting stock markets as fears about the health of the financial sector resurfaced, with Deutsche Bank now in the eye of the storm

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ):Bank shares tumbled on Friday, jolting stock markets as fears about the health of the financial sector resurfaced, with Deutsche Bank now in the eye of the storm.

Markets had rallied earlier this week after financial authorities took steps aimed at preventing contagion from the collapse of US regional lenders earlier this month.

But sentiment has soured following decisions by central banks in the United States, Britain and Switzerland to hike interest rates despite concerns about the impact of the monetary tightening on banks.

Fears of contagion led to the takeover of embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse by domestic rival UBS on Sunday.

The focus has now turned to another major European lender, Deutsche Bank, whose shares nosedived by as much as 14 percent on Friday as the cost of insuring against the bank defaulting on its debt spiked. It closed 8.5 percent lower.

The German lender returned to financial health last year following a major restructuring after years of problems.

European officials lined up to reassure the markets.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after a European Union summit that "there is no reason to be concerned" about Deutsche Bank as the lender is "very profitable.

" European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told EU leaders that the single currency area's banking sector is "resilient because it has strong capital and liquidity positions," according to an EU official.

- Key figures around 2100 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 32,237.53 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 0.6 percent at 3,970.99 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.3 percent at 11,823.96 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.3 percent at 7,405.45 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.7 percent at 14,957.23 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.7 percent at 7,015.10 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.8 percent at 4,130.62 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 27,385.25 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.7 percent at 19,915.68 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 3,265.65 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0764 from $1.0840 on Thursday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2230 from $1.2286 Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.96 pence from 88.20 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 130.70 yen from 130.86 yen Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.2 percent at $74.99 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0 percent at $69.26 per barrel

More Stories From Business

