Bankers advised to provide maximum loans to female entrepreneurs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bankers should lend maximum loans to female entrepreneurs under SBP's subsidized scheme at 05% mark-up rate

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):Bankers should lend maximum loans to female entrepreneurs under SBP's subsidized scheme at 05% mark-up rate.

This was stated by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Faisalabad Deputy Chief Manager Muhammad Akbar while addressing "SBP's SME Policy Awareness-Cum-Capacity Building Session for Bankers" at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Bankers of Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Bank Al-Falah Limited (BAFL) from Faisalabad, Sargodha, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Khushab districts participated in the session.

Muhammad Akbar said that women were an integral part of the society and no nation could make progress without empowering women community.

He said the SBP had taken revolutionary steps for providing maximum banking facilities to the female community.

In this connection, the SBP has introduced easy loan schemes for female entrepreneurs so that they could set up their own business and earn honorable livelihood besides playing their active role in national progress and prosperity.

In this connection, the State Bank of Pakistan has also advised the bankers to disseminate this information to maximum people for women empowerment besides issuing maximum loans to female entrepreneurs under SBP's subsidized scheme at 05% interest rate, he added.

The female entrepreneurs must avail from the schemes launched by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to enhance their economic role in the overall development of Pakistan, he added.

Muhammad Qaisar Senior Officer State Bank and Raja Muhammad Sani Officer State Bank were also present on the occasion.