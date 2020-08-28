UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bankers,borrowers Should Show Maximum Flexibility For Revival Of Sick Units: SBP Governor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:08 PM

Bankers,borrowers should show maximum flexibility for revival of sick units: SBP governor

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir on Friday said that bankers and borrowers should show maximum flexibility for immediate revival of sick industrial units

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ):Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir on Friday said that bankers and borrowers should show maximum flexibility for immediate revival of sick industrial units.

He was addressing a zoom conference with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) members on a specific issue of sick industrial units.

He said:" The COVID-19 has put negative impact on the national economy and we must take necessary measures to generate and accelerate the industrial activities as it is a prerequisite to produce exportable surplus in addition to create much needed jobs for the youth." He said the SBP was already making efforts to revive the sick units as it was a shortcut to catalyze the national economy.

"In this connection, bankers and borrowers have been brought on the same table", he said and added that" Now our efforts are focused to make these meetings result oriented and meaningful so that the closed units could be revived without any further delay.

" Immediately consulting new Deputy Governor Mrs Sima Kamel and other officials, he assured Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan, the President FCCI, that meetings between bankers and borrowers would be arranged to revive the sick units as soon as possible.

On this occasion, Rana Sikandar Azam Khan said a list of sick units, their liabilities and possible remedial measures had already been communicated to the SBP and Corporate Restructuring Company (CRC).

He appreciated the role of the governor SBP in prudently handling the issues and invited him to visit Faisalabad at an early date. He hoped that a meeting between concerned banks and owners of the sick industrial units must be arranged after Ashura Muharram.

The meeting was also attended by Mushtaq Ali Cheema, former textile minister, Azhar MajeedSheikh, Khalid Habib and owners of other sick units.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Company Visit Same Chamber Costa Rican Colon Commerce Textile Industry Jobs Muharram

Recent Stories

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

9 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

17 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

22 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

23 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to prote ..

24 minutes ago

Anti-stray dogs drive held in DIR LOWER

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.